A Leonora taxi driver, Raul Binand was yesterday remanded after being charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Annette Singh and pled not guilty to the charge.

The charge alleges that Binand on Wednesday 11th of June 2025 at David Street, Kitty, Georgetown had in his possession 21.972 kgs of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.