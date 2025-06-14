Local Gov’t Ministry refutes claims of cancelled Region 7 work-study programme

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has denied recent reports claiming that the Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) Work-Study Programme is in jeopardy due to a lack of funding, describing the allegations as “false” and “mischievous.”

The ministry in a statement yesterday rejected a report circulated by social media outlet ‘Credible Sources,’ which alleged that secondary school students in the region were told the annual work study initiative would not proceed this year because of budgetary constraints.

“The claims being made are completely false and are not supported by any factual information from the Ministry of Local Government or the Region Seven Department of Education,” the statement noted.