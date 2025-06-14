Muneshwers, GYSBI in outreach to families of Mahdia fire victims

Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI), in partnership with its parent company, Muneshwers Limited, on June 11th, journeyed to the villages of Karisparu, Chenapau and Mahdia in Potaro-Siparuni to meet with the families of the 20 children who died in the Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory fire in May 2023.

A release from GYSBI said that as part of the initiative, the companies distributed financial support along with specially prepared care hampers to 18 affected families. The release said that the outreach was deeply emotional, not only for the families, but also for the seven-member GYSBI team which undertook the journey to deliver words of comfort on behalf of the company.

Chairman of the GYSBI Board of Directors, Robin Muneshwer, who spearheaded the initiative, said that while nothing can replace the precious lives lost, the gesture was intended to offer some solace and reassure the families that they are not alone in their grief.