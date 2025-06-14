Repairs underway at recently upgraded Kwakwani Police Station

-following structural issues

Just months after the Kwakwani Police Station underwent major rehabilitation works, part of the building is now being demolished and reconstructed due to unexpected structural problems.

The issue came to light after images and reports began circulating on social media, raising concerns about the integrity of the newly upgraded facility. Following multiple queries and reports, Stabroek News sought official clarification and contacted the Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner Kurleigh Simon, who confirmed that repair works were indeed underway.

Meanwhile, in a statement the Ministry of Home Affairs said that only a specific section of the station was being addressed not the entire structure. According to the Ministry, the rear portion of the building began to sink following the recent rehabilitation, compromising its stability. This section is now being demolished to allow for the construction of a new extension that will better serve the needs of the police and the community.