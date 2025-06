Police ranks in Regional Division #7, on Wednesday arrested a speedboat passenger with 875 grams of suspected cocaine at the Bartica Stelling.

At approximately 4.55 pm, a team of Police ranks, headed by a Detective Sergeant, went to the Stelling, where they intercepted an incoming boat from Parika.

The male passenger, who was acting in a suspicious manner, was approached by a rank, who requested permission to search him and his personal belongings, to which he agreed.