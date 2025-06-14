Those who defect to PPP don’t have to apologise over rigging – Jagdeo

Members of opposition groupings APNU and the AFC don’t have to tender apologies over the rigging in 2020 that had aimed to put the coalition back in power illegally.

This was the position of People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo at a press conference on Thursday.

Jagdeo, President Irfaan Ali and others in the PPP/C government have constantly blasted members of the opposition parties and even sections of civil society for not taking a stand on the rigging of elections in 2020.