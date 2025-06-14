Another map abomination

Where is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs? For the third time this year, the map of Guyana has been misrepresented in the Caribbean, each instance chipping away at the visual integrity of our nation’s territory. The latest affront came during the broadcast introduction of the West Indies Women v South Africa 1st CG United match, where a map of Guyana conspicuously omitted the New River Triangle section. This follows closely on the heels of an incorrect map published in Caribbean Airlines’ “Caribbean Beat” magazine and, earlier in the year, a similar misrepresentation by the Suriname Chamber of Commerce.

When the map, misrepresenting Guyana’s boundaries, was circulated and the issue was addressed comprehensively by Stabroek News, the Minister acted. He called in the Ambassador to Suriname, and the Chairman of the Chamber issued an apology. In the case of Caribbean Airlines, Stabroek News once again brought this issue to the fore and Caribbean Airlines issued an apology and made changes to their magazines both online and in print. There was and still has not been any response by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard. Cricket West Indies joined the bandwagon by also misrepresenting the Map of Guyana and there has been no response from the Ministry in raising an alarm. Will the Ministry wait until the entire Caribbean prints and posts a skewed version of our map before they attempt to address the issue?

What is most alarming, however, is not just the repeated offence by regional organizations, but the deafening silence from our own Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Minister of Foreign Affairs during the Consideration of Estimates and Expenditure Day 2 Part 3 stated that “We also have an in house PR Committee that we use locally for our PR Campaign and we do have a programme”. With each erroneous publication, the Ministry’s purported “in house PR Committee” tasked with informing not only the Guyanese public but those further afield seems to vanish into thin air. In 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd told the National Assembly during the Budget debates that the payment of Public Diplomacy and Public Relations Activities needed the total sum of $166,700,000 and Diaspora Engagement and Outreaches needed $50,300,000. Each passing Budget, millions of dollars have been distributed in the name of these activities. But have the Guyanese people seen any tangible results or proof that these funds were spent effectively?

Since those large sums were requested and approved, what has the money been spent on thus far? It’s high time the public saw tangible outcomes from Public Relations Activities and Diaspora Engagement and Outreaches, instead of the current lack of visible impact. These payments to the Ministry have seemingly had no effect, as our Caribbean neighbours continue to misrepresent our map with no response from the Ministry.

One is compelled to ask: Does this committee actually work? What are its Terms of Reference? More importantly, what, if anything, has it accomplished thus far? Its visible output, or rather, lack thereof, suggests a body either defunct or severely derelict in its duties.

The New River Triangle is not merely a geographic abstraction; it is an integral part of Guyana’s sovereign territory. Its omission, whether deliberate or due to negligence, is a subtle but potent form of territorial claim by others and a dangerous normalization of a falsity. Each time an incorrect map is disseminated, it reinforces a false narrative, potentially influencing perceptions and eroding the understanding of Guyana’s rightful borders.

The Ministry’s only discernible action this year was a belated response to the Suriname Chamber of Commerce’s misrepresentation after SN publicized this issue. This reactive, rather than proactive, approach is simply not good enough. Why the persistent silence in the face of these repeated, public misrepresentations? Why the failure to issue strong condemnations, demand retractions, and engage in sustained diplomatic efforts to correct these inaccuracies?

At a time when our territorial integrity is consistently being tested, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ silence is not merely negligent; it is a dereliction of its fundamental duty to defend and uphold the sovereignty of Guyana. The public deserves answers. We deserve to know that our government is actively and effectively safeguarding our borders, not just on paper, but in the regional consciousness. The time for silence is over. The Ministry must break its inexplicable quietude and demonstrate, unequivocally, that it stands in robust defence of every inch of Guyanese soil.