GOAL students in remote areas facing challenges

Dear Editor,

I am writing to raise awareness about the challenges faced by students in remote regions who are enrolled in the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), specifically in programmes partnered with institutions such as ACCA UNICAF Zambia.

When I enrolled, it was understood that the programme would be delivered entirely online, including assessments. However, I have been required to travel to the Ogle Estate Compound in Region 4 to write in-person, paper-based exams. For a student living in the Upper Corentyne, this requirement presents a serious burden both financially and logistically.

For some examinations, I spent more than 12 hours commuting to ensure I arrived on time for the exam, mainly due to the crossing the bridge and the long distance involved. With additional exams scheduled throughout the year, the situation is simply unsustainable and expensive. Despite raising this concern, I was informed that arrangements cannot be made for a single student. The programme manager acknowledged the difficulty but explained that the institution overseas determines the exam centre and sends physical papers via DHL, leaving no local flexibility. I do not understand the logic in this explanation.

While I understand that certain academic programmes may require traditional examination formats, it is disheartening that no accommodations are available for students living far from centralized locations. The word “Online” in GOAL should mean more than just virtual classes. It should also reflect a commitment to equitable access for all learners, regardless of their geographic location.

If GOAL truly aims to make education accessible to all Guyanese, then it must work with its international partners to offer fairer solutions. Using regional education centres or offering digital alternatives could ensure that no student is left disadvantaged simply because of where they live.

Sincerely,

(Name and address supplied)