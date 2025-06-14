Growing sense of unease observed amongst the populace

Dear Editor,

As I engage in communications with various communities across Guyana, I have observed a growing sense of tension and political anxiety among citizens. These concerns are becoming more pronounced as the country appears to be entering a critical phase of political and social transformation.

Major parties in the political arena have already begun making strategic moves toward securing victory in the upcoming elections. However, as these maneuvers intensify, memories of past civil unrest and political instability continue to linger in the minds of many Guyanese. The scars left by those events—particularly in the post-election periods—have not fully healed, and they resurface now in the form of fear and uncertainty.

Citizens are yearning for responsible leadership, one that prioritizes national unity over partisan gain. It is crucial for all political actors to recognize their role in fostering peace, especially in a multi-ethnic society like ours, where the stakes of division are high.

I therefore strongly advise all political parties to encourage their supporters to keep the process peaceful, respectful, and law-abiding. The power of leadership lies not only in winning elections but in guiding followers toward behaviour that uplifts the entire nation.

As Guyana undergoes significant economic and infrastructural growth—especially due to its burgeoning oil sector—there is an even greater need for calm, transparent, and inclusive governance. The transformation we are witnessing must be guided not just by economic ambition, but by a commitment to democratic values, social equity, and the rule of law.

I call on all political parties, civic groups, and citizens alike to engage in peaceful dialogue and responsible discourse. Let us not allow history to repeat itself. Instead, let us choose unity, maturity, and hope as we move forward as a nation.

Sincerely

Blane R. Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst