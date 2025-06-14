Infrastructural maintenance and equipment in Guyana only given attention when broken

Dear Editor,

In a SN letter of June 11, Writer Asif Sahid has highlighted the need for timely maintenance of the infrastructures and equipment being built and used in Guyana. If neglected, their lifespan could be drastically reduced with a waste of precious public funds. Maintenance should not be seen as an afterthought but as an essential part of national development. If not the investments made on today’s expensive public infrastructures could easily become tomorrow’s past expensive investments. Instead of uplifting Guyanese for generations they could easily become a burden around their necks.

The type and frequency of maintenance required for the infrastructures and equipment built and supplied are usually given by the designer/manufacturer of the structure/equipment. For example, a car manufacturer would specify that owners of its vehicles change the filters, oils, etc. at certain mileages driven. A new hospital may require maintenance and inspection of the structure and equipment every year or so to check for defective plumbing, electrical installation, etc. The designer of an infrastructure will specify what elements of the infrastructure should be inspected for maintenance and how frequently. Equipment manufacturers will specify when certain parts should be replaced.

Maintenance is expensive and it requires personnel with specialized skills. Therefore, in Guyana maintenance of infrastructures and equipment are only given attention when they are broken or are not functioning as per specification. Infrastructures and equipment usually have warranty periods after which the owner bears all maintenance, operating costs. Some reputable organizations have full-time inspection and maintenance staff to service their facilities and equipment as and when needed. Others like the Government of Guyana has in the past carried out maintenance only when things are broken such as breaches of sections of the sea walls which have resulted in the flooding of valuable farmlands.

Sincerely,

Charles Sohan