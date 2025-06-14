The cost for a house lot and corresponding infrastructural works delivered does not add up

Dear Editor,

There is an ongoing discussion in the press over the effectiveness of the house lot distribution programme. If we consider the pent-up demand caused by years of fiscal restraint that hindered our national development, the rush to meet the demands of our citizens is understandable.

However, we must take a more pragmatic and deliberate approach towards the housing sector going forward. The President and the Ministers of Housing have both stated on several occasions that the cost of infrastructure development to support each house lot. A value of $5 Million GYD has been mentioned. Reaching the 50,000-house lot mark was very important to the current administration to satisfy the electorate, while also ensuring that credibility was gained. Although this approach is commendable, we must be cautious and avoid using a populist approach to future development.

In most countries the infrastructure is first put in place and then the house lots are provided. The true value of the property is understood, and government subsidies are then considered. This approach ensures that the banking system remains solid, and interest rates are also used to support the government’s affordable housing initiative. Unfortunately, by taking a rushed approach that excludes the needed infrastructure for housing development the growth of the sector is slowed.

It should also be mentioned that the road improvement projects undertaken in the recent past also fall into this category. Many of the roads lack the correct substructure needed for durability and although the immediate improvement desires of the electorate have been satisfied, rework will be required in the not-too-distant future. Going forward, the next administration must first ensure that the drainage and irrigation improvement works are completed. This is then followed by the sewage system, water distribution, electricity distribution and telecommunication systems. The road and bridge works are then completed so as to avoid the destruction that results from carrying out of the previous works mentioned.

At the beginning of this improvement process it is important to layout where the water and sewage treatment facilities will be located; where the electricity substations and telecommunication towers will be located; where the clinics, police outposts and fire stations will be located; and where the schools will be located. This will help identify the needs of each system in the area and will ensure the design can adequately meet the planned demand. A demand level that must also incorporate forecasted changes.

We the Guyanese people are a patient people and will always welcome improvement initiatives that are well thought out and implemented.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana