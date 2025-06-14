The Enmore Martyrs COI led to an increase in political consciousness and transforming of conditions for sugar workers in Guyana

Dear Editor,

June 16 will be the 77th anniversary of the Enmore Martyrs, considered a watershed moment in British Guiana when five sugar workers namely Rambarran, Pooran, Lallabagee, Kissoon, Surujballi, and Harri were gunned down in cold-blooded fashion. The workers were protesting the arbitrary changed method of reaping from ‘cut and drop to cut and load’. It should be noted that this was not the first time that workers were gunned down. Almost a decade earlier, five workers were killed and five other wounded when police opened fire on striking workers in Leonora. The Moyne Commission Report (1939) that investigated the inhumane conditions in the sugar industry was not released and debated until the advent of Dr Cheddi Jagan to Parliament in 1947. Only then the planters were forced to implement a few of its recommendations.

The cut and load method was considered the most arduous of labour tasks and an accident waiting to happen especially in bad weather conditions. Workers were therefore justified when they took strike actions under the slogan “better sit and starve rather than work and starve”. The recognized union in the sugar industry was the Man Power Citizens Association (MPCA), considered a company union especially when some of its executives were on the payroll of the company. As the strike intensified, workers demanded recognition of the Guiana Industrial Workers’ Union (GIWU) a forerunner to the GAWU. Apart from GIWU, local political leadership played a major role in motivating the striking workers.

Veteran trade unionist and foremost senior counsel on labour laws in the Caribbean, Mr. Asthon Chase in his seminal publication, ‘A History of Trade Unionism in Guyana’ stated that Dr. and Mrs. Jagan played a major role in the strike. They inspired the workers to stay united in their action and helped raised funds and organized “soup kitchens” for the striking workers. The strike lasted four and a half months as Bookers held out and starved the striking workers back on their jobs. The funeral procession for the five workers culminated in a march from Enmore to Le Repentir cemetery, joined by thousands, and was considered the greatest demonstration for freedom and justice in Guyana.

Local and international solidarity on the strike forced the colonial Governor Sir Charles Wolley to appoint a Commission of Inquiry into the shooting and strike. However, the whole process was a smokescreen intended for a massive cover up that forced leading advocates like J.A Luckhoo (a former Chief Justice), Dr. CB Jagan, Jainarine Singh and Dr JP Latchmansingh to walk out and refuse any further participation in the farce. Having being embarrassed by the perfunctory report of the Commission, the British Secretary of State for Colonies in London appointed a new commission led by J.A Venn, President of Queen’s College and a Cambridge University lecturer, to investigate the shooting and conditions in the sugar industry.

The famous Venn Commission arrived on Christmas Eve in 1948 and started working immediately. They took evidence in most sugar estates with over 193 participants giving evidence but very prominent was a well-documented presentation from Dr. Jagan that formed the basis of the evidence before the commission. The final report and recommendations from the Venn Commission, even though selectively implemented by Bookers, would transform the conditions in the sugar industry for generations especially in the area of housing, health service, access to potable water and resulted in the setting up of the Sugar Industry Labour Welfare Funds.

There were other recommendations by the Venn Commission but important was that inter-religious marriage between Hindus and Muslim be considered legal. However, the two important recommendations by the commission 1) the setting up of a wages board and 2) the establishment of a contributory pension scheme for sugar workers were not implemented. It took the newly elected PPP/Civic government in 1993 to remove the draconian means test for Old Age Pension and the passing of the Trade Union Recognition Bill in 1997.

The Enmore Martyrs laid the foundation for the formation of a national political party, the PPP, in 1950. In fact, as a teenager I listened to world renowned historian Dr. Walter Rodney in one of his lecture on the History of Guyana, stating that the PPP, of the 50’s a national liberation organization in Latin America was considered too progressive in economic, social and political content for western powers and that a means had to be found to weaken it; the result was the split of the party in 1955 after the suspension of the constitution. It was in the month of June forty-five years ago that Dr. Walter Rodney was assassinated by the PNC regime. The Enmore Martyrs led to an increase in political consciousness and a renaissance of workers militancy in Guyana. In the past, the conditions under which sugar was produced caught international attention – in the present era sugar remains a politically sensitive commodity with the greatest distortion in global trade.

Sincerely,

Rajendra Rampersaud