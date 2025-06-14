Who in Guyana is the Guyana Police Force accountable to?

Dear Editor,

There are two more reports of the failure of the police in their response to women who have reported domestic violence. There are some reports about the Minister of Human Services ‘calling’ on the police to do the right thing. Something is seriously wrong if the Minister of Human Services can only do as citizens have been doing, trying to get the police to do the right thing.

In Guyana 2025, who is the Guyana Police Force accountable to? If the Minister of Human Services is as powerless as the rest of us citizens who have tried to work with the Guyana Police Force since 1994 to get them to improve their response to gender-based violence, does that mean the President, Cabinet, Government, Parliament are also powerless? The Guyana Police Force has had no shortage of training and other resources to ensure protection of those who are experiencing gender-based violence.

Some police do respond to reports of gender-based violence in helpful and appropriate ways, but the lack of consistency, and accountability make a mockery of any claims by the Government that they are dealing with gender-based violence. Who has the power in Guyana then to ensure that the Guyana Police Force works consistently to protect citizens who experience gender-based violence?

Sincerely

Vidyaratha Kissoon