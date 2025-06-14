Dr. Karen Pilgrim elected first female Chair of Caribbean RADO

Dr. Karen Pilgrim of Guyana has made history as the first woman to be elected Chairperson of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO), following a unanimous vote during the body’s Annual General Meeting held in Barbados on June 8.

Pilgrim, who currently serves as Guyana’s Member Country Representative, steps into the leadership role with a wealth of experience. A retired veterinarian and former Vice-President of the Guyana Olympic Association, she also previously served as a Director on the Caribbean RADO Executive Committee.

Speaking after her appointment, Dr. Pilgrim outlined her vision for the organisation’s next phase, with a strong emphasis on collaboration, capacity building, and funding. “Our relationships with our respective governments and National Olympic Committees will be of paramount importance,” she said. “While Caribbean RADO has made significant strides, our goal is to build greater capacity across our 18 Member Countries. Ideally, we would like to see at least one full-time staffer dedicated to anti-doping in each country.”