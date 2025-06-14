GSL trophy unveiled as Guyana Amazon Warriors name 15-Man Squad

– only three Guyanese included

The countdown to the highly anticipated Global Super League has officially begun with the unveiling of the tournament trophy and the announcement of the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ 15-man squad. The tournament, set for July 10–18 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, will see the home franchise take on top international franchises, but notably, only three Guyanese cricketers have made the cut.

Warriors manager Leon Johnson revealed the glittering Global SuperLeague Trophy during a special media event at the CPL Box Office on Camp Street yesterday, signaling a renewed push to excite local fans after last year’s tournament failed to gain traction and fell flat in comparison to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The tournament will feature fierce competition with the Amazon Warriors squaring off against defending champions Rangpur Riders (Bangladesh), Hobart Hurricanes (Australia), Central Stags (New Zealand), and Dubai Capitals (UAE) in a week-long cricket spectacle.