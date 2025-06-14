Guyana’s spirited run at the U23 3×3 basketball tournament in Paraguay came to a dramatic end on Friday, as the team was edged 18–14 by hosts Paraguay in a tense quarter-final showdown in Asunción.

Locked in a fiercely contested battle, both sides traded baskets throughout the match, with Guyana holding their own against the composed and well-drilled home team. With the scores tied at 14 and only 33 seconds remaining, Paraguay broke the deadlock with a crucial and-one play, sinking the free throw to take a 16–14 lead.

Despite clear looks at the basket from Anish Ramlall and Arren Vanlewin in the final moments, Guyana couldn’t convert. A costly seventh team foul with nine seconds on the clock sent Paraguay to the line, where they calmly made both free throws to seal the win. Stephen George’s desperation two-pointer at the buzzer came up short, ending Guyana’s hopes of advancing.