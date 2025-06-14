North East, Ballers United dominate as ‘June Madness’ heats up

A dominant display by North East and a clinical performance from Ballers United capped off an electrifying Night 5 of the ‘June Madness’ Futsal competition at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Thursday night, setting the tone for a high-stakes Father’s Night showdown this Sunday.

North East secured a confident 2-0 win over West Side Ballers in the night’s final match. Tyler Lyle broke through in the 14th minute before Dwayne James sealed the deal in the 29th with a composed finish. Their disciplined defense kept West Side Ballers at bay and propelled North East into serious contention moving forward.

Just before that, Ballers United produced one of the most emphatic victories of the night, trouncing Kitty Hustlers 6-2. Tierre Phillips wasted no time, finding the net a mere 18 seconds after kick-off and adding another in the 22nd minute. Ray Rodrigues was also in fine form, scoring in the 3rd and again in the 26th (while picking up a yellow card). Kitty Hustlers found brief reprieve through Allistair Holder (12th) and Wesley Greenidge (14th), but the United side remained firmly in control.