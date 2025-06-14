Pouderoyen FC mourns passing of longtime forward Delon Alby Layne

The Pouderoyen Football Club and the wider football community are mourning the tragic loss of former player Delon Alby Layne, who passed away in a vehicular accident on May 28, 2025.

Layne, remembered fondly as a dedicated and prolific forward, spent over 15 years with Pouderoyen FC, where he helped the club to numerous tournament victories. His commitment on and off the field earned him the respect of teammates, opponents, and fans alike.

After a long and successful tenure with Pouderoyen, Layne went on to represent his hometown team, #1 Allstars, before joining the Westside Masters, continuing to share his passion for the game well into the later stages of his career.

In an official statement, the executive members and players of Pouderoyen Football Club expressed heartfelt condolences to Layne’s family. “We would like to sympathize with his family in this very difficult time,” the message read. “Delon was more than a player—he was family to our club. His legacy will live on in the memories of those who played beside him and the fans who watched him light up the field.”