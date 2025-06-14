Rebel Tennis Youth Club hosts Father’s Day Wellness Event to support youth tennis tour

The Rebel Tennis Youth Club is inviting families and fitness lovers alike to celebrate Father’s Day with purpose and positivity at the Father’s Day Fun Run | Walk | Yoga, powered by STRIDE592. The event will take place tomorrow at 6:00 AM along the scenic Seawall Bandstand, promising a morning filled with movement, mindfulness, and meaningful community support. Organized to raise funds for the Club’s upcoming training and tournament trip to Sunrise, Florida, the event is open to all, from experienced runners and yoga enthusiasts to casual walkers and supporters of youth sports. Proceeds will go toward offsetting costs for the team’s participation in the international tennis tournament, marking another step in the Club’s ongoing mission to develop junior tennis in Guyana.

The morning’s festivities will kick off with a yoga session led by Tatiana, encouraging participants to “find their flow” and start the day grounded. Attendees can also look forward to health screenings by Executive Medical Clinic, Ministry of Health wellness vouchers, fun games, music, and healthy refreshments.