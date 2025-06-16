Mae’s Schools announces split with Campbellville annex, opening of East Bank branch

The Management of Mae’s Schools has announced changes to its operations, effective September 2025, which include the cessation of an existing affiliation and the opening of a new branch.

A notice placed in the Guyana Chronicle read: “Please be advised that as of September 2025, Mae’s Schools in Subryanville will no longer be affiliated with Mae’s School Annex located in Middleton Street, Campbellville.”

The notice invited parents interested in continuing their children’s education at the Subryanville location to “contact Judy Sugrim at 662-4957 for all registration details and further information”.

In addition, it announced the opening of a new branch at Farm, East Bank Demerara, from September 2025. Parents interested in registering students at the Farm branch were asked to “contact Reann Chase at 652-1365 for more information”, the notice said.

In March, this newspaper had reported that significant progress had been made in ensuring a stable learning environment for primary and nursery pupils, in the wake of the fire that destroyed Mae’s Schools, while plans for relocating secondary students were ongoing.

A visit to the school grounds revealed that systems had been put in place to support children learning in temporary air-conditioned tents. The facilities include washrooms, a canteen, and ventilation to ensure comfort. A parent present at the site had stated, “While the space is small, it is comfortable, and I’m pleased with the efforts so far.”

Sharon Lalljee, the school’s public relations consultant, confirmed that discussions about securing space at the Georgetown International Academy facility had been ongoing but were yet to yield concrete results. “We are not sure what the issue is, but we are moving forward with our temporary classrooms under the tents on the field,” she stated.

In the circumstances, the administration ensured that the students were accommodated as best as possible, Lalljee said, adding that parents had been supportive and had not lodged any formal complaints about the temporary arrangements.

The fire, which erupted just after 7:55 am on March 5th, rapidly consumed the wooden school building, displacing approximately 1,100 students. The timing of the incident was particularly alarming, as children were arriving for school. Parents, teachers, and students watched helplessly as flames engulfed the structure, reducing much of it to ashes.

Divisional Fire Officer Andrew Holder, who was on the scene that morning, said that weather conditions and the age of the wooden structure contributed to the fire’s rapid spread. Firefighters initially attempted an aggressive response but had to shift to a defensive strategy due to the intensity of the blaze.

Voshaun Manbodh, a fireman, died days after from injuries sustained when a part of the building collapsed.