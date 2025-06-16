Guyana News

Two bikers die after Fort Canje Road collision

From left are Stephen Tiloo and Junior Malcolm Matthews
The police are probing a fatal accident that occurred yesterday on the Fort Canje public road which claimed the lives of two motorcyclists — 26-year-old Junior Matthew of Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice and 22-year-old Stephen Tiloo of Reliance Settlement, East Canje, Berbice.

 

Matthew and Tiloo, at the time of the fatal accident, were riding motorcycle JSP 1 and motorcycle CP 768, respectively.

 

Enquiries disclosed that at about 20:55 hrs, motorcycle CP 768, driven by Tiloo, was proceeding north along the road, allegedly at a fast rate, while motorcycle JSP 1 was proceeding in the opposite direction, also at a fast rate. Reports indicate that as both cyclists were about to pass each other, they collided. As a result, they both fell onto the roadway, suffering injuries on their bodies. They were not wearing safety helmets at the time of the accident.

 

They were picked up by public-spirited persons and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. They were both pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. 

 

The bodies of both deceased are at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.  

 

Investigations are ongoing.

