Former Trinidad PM to return to volcano research

(Trinidad Guardian) Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley says his retirement from public office marks a return to his first love—volcano research. Next month, he’ll be back in the field.

Rowley, who spoke at a Men in Leadership forum at Bishop’s High School, Tobago, on Saturday night, was asked by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine about his plans now that he has stepped away from politics. The former prime minister, who led T&T for nearly a decade, said he’s going back to what he misses most.

“Now that I have retired from politics, the very first thing I want to do is to get back into volcanoes, so as a result of that, I’ve agreed next month I’m going to Montserrat, where we celebrate a conference of 30 years of the volcano that destroyed Montserrat,” he said.

“I’m diving straight back into that, not as a job, but as intellectual stimulation.”

Before he entered politics, Rowley, a geologist, was head of the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre.

At the forum, he spoke about his early career in volcanology and what drew him into the field.

“I had the opportunity on more than one occasion to stand between populations that were threatened and volcanoes that are virtually a super whatever and … I felt that is the biggest sacrifice that I could have made,” he said.

He said his decision to get involved in volcanology was based on the region’s vulnerability. Although millions live near volcanic centres, the Caribbean once had no one formally trained in the field.

Rowley said his return to science is not about work, but about staying mentally engaged in something that still excites him.

While he has not ruled out providing advice as a former leader, he said his involvement in politics going forward would be limited.

His planned trip to Montserrat next month will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Soufrière Hills eruption, which devastated large parts of the island and permanently changed life for its residents.

He did not disclose the specific roles he might play at the conference and said he was eager to return to the field that once defined him.

Stepping back into volcanology offers the kind of intellectual challenge he seeks and the region still needs voices with lived experience managing natural disasters, Rowley said.