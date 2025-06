King and Queen Beach Football

Hardknocks and Lil Ballers tallied wins in the men’s division when the King and Queen Beach Football Championship continued on Saturday night at the PPP Office Compound in Mackenzie, Linden.

Hardknocks mauled Avocado Ballers by an 11-3 score. The contest seemed destined for a thrilling conclusion as Hardknocks had secured a marginal 4-3 advantage at the end of the first period.

However, seven unanswered goals in the second half sealed the victory for Hardknocks.