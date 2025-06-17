Israel’s latest attack on Iran contravenes UN Charter’s principles – Rodrigues-Birkett tells Security Council

Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett yesterday expressed concern at Israel’s attack on Iran on June 13th.

She delivered a statement on behalf of the Government of Guyana during the United Nations Security Council meeting concerning Israel’s airstrike. Guyana currently holds the presidency of the security council as a non-permanent member.

Guyana, Rodrigues-Birkett said, is deeply concerned about the attack carried out by Israel against facilities in Iran and Guyana’s Permanent Delegation to the United Nations has noted reports that the attack resulted in the loss of lives including civilians. It has also resulted in retaliatory drone strikes by Iran against Israel. “Israel’s latest attack on Iran,” Rodrigues-Birkett noted, “contravenes the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter. At a particularly volatile period in the region, the attack risks exacerbating existing tensions in the Middle East and escalating the ongoing crisis.”