Litigants in attempted murder case told to dialogue on proposed settlement

On Friday, Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court advised the accused and the complainant in an attempted murder case to have serious dialogue on possibly settling the matter after that was raised in court.

The magistrate also heard that the file concerning Septon Barton, who is accused of attempted murder was not in possession of the police or the prosecution.

Prosecutors informed the court that the file had already received legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and had been sent to the Deputy Commissioner Law Enforcement (DCLE) for signing. However, when an officer attempted to uplift the signed file from the station the following day, no authorized individual was available to release it. As a result, the file was still somewhere within the administrative chain, delaying further action on the matter.