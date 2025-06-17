Reopening of schools to be deferred due to elections – Manickchand

The new academic term will not commence on September 1 as initially planned, due to General and Regional Elections set for that date.

This was confirmed today by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, who stated that schools across the country will remain closed on Election Day to accommodate the polls, as many of these facilities are routinely used as polling stations.

“Schools are usually used for polling places. Election is one day in our country and it’s an important day to reinforce and refresh our democracy,” Manickchand said during a brief comment.

She added that a new reopening date will be announced shortly. “We are happy to give up the schools for that important purpose of allowing people to exercise their will,” she noted.

The September 1 election date was officially announced by President Irfaan Ali during his Independence Day address on May 26.

While the shift may raise questions about potential delays in the academic calendar, Manickchand indicated that similar scheduling adjustments have been successfully made in the past. She recalled instances where national examinations were held the day after elections, noting that this year will be no different in terms of preparation and logistics.

The Ministry of Education is expected to issue an official statement in the coming days regarding the revised date for the reopening of schools.