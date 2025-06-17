St. Ignatius girl, 17, dies in motorcycle accident on Kumu Trail

Police are investigating an incident that claimed the life of 17-year-old St. Ignatius Village resident, Kelly Raymondo, last Saturday on the Kumu Trail, Central Rupununi.

According to reports, Raymondo was at a wedding reception in Kumu Village, allegedly imbibing alcohol with friends. At about 10 pm she reportedly left on motorcycle owned by a 25-year-old female proceeding south on Kumu Trail, at an allegedly fast rate. It is suspected that while in the process of crossing a bridge along the trail, Raymondo lost control and crashed into the western edge and fell over into the creek below, sustaining injuries to her head and about her body.