Amanza Walton-Desir resigns from PNCR, launches new party

In another major blow to the opposition PNCR, its shadow foreign minister Amanza Walton-Desir has resigned from the party.

At a press conference, she today announced the formation of a new party to contest the upcoming elections. The name of the party is Forward Guyana.

With less than three months before general elections, the PNCR has been hit by a slew of resignations. Party leader and Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton has shrugged off the departures.

The PNCR today issued the following statement on her departure.

STATEMENT ON AMANZA WALTON-DESIR’S RESIGNATION FROM THE PNCR

On June 7th, 2025, the Party, through its Leader and Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Aubrey C. Norton, met with Ms. Amanza Walton-Desir to discuss her involvement in the 2025 General and Regional Elections. Mr. David Hales accompanied the Leader to the meeting in a supportive capacity. Ms. Walton-Desir was informed that she could bring an additional person to the meeting, but she declined to do so.

During the meeting, Ms. Walton-Desir inquired whether she could be guaranteed extraction from the list to become a member of the next Parliament. In response, Mr. Norton assured her that she will be extracted to be a member of Parliament. She was also

informed of the role she would play in the APNU government.

She then asked about her role in the campaign, and Mr. Norton informed her that she would be a member of the campaign management team.

Ms. Walton-Desir then stated that she needed to consult her team and would revert. However, no response was received; instead, she submitted a letter of resignation.

The Party has noted that Ms. Walton-Desir has made her resignation—in which she claims that no offer was made to her—public. This is a gross misrepresentation of the facts. The Party finds it necessary to correct this inaccuracy and is therefore placing this clarification

in the public domain in response to the misleading statements contained in her letter of resignation.

On behalf of the People’s National Congress Reform and the Parliamentary Opposition, the Party extends its gratitude to Ms. Walton-Desir for her service and wishes her well in

her future endeavours.