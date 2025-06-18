Mae’s Schools annex to rebrand as New Eden School of Excellence

-after ending franchise arrangement

The Mae’s Schools annex at Lot 2E Middleton Street, Campbellville, George-town, will be renamed New Eden School of Excellence from the September term, having decided to end its franchise arrangement with the main school at Subryanville and venture off on its own.

Reports are that the main school was asking for an increase in royalty fees, as much as 25 percent, with the annex refusing to pay that amount. It is further alleged that when Mae’s Schools was sold, annex owner Simone Nurse was not informed.

Speaking with this newspaper on Monday, Nurse however said that the decision to give up the franchise arrangement was not as a result of any issues or strained relationships. “Our moving has nothing to do with them (the new owners). It’s just that we have decided that it’s time for us to move off on our own. The contract was renewed every year, so before the time of renewal, we indicated that we will not renewing.”

Nurse’s husband, Clive Nurse, clarified that it is not a case where the main school severed ties with the annex, and he too said that there was no falling out. “We were in a franchise with them and we had indicated to them earlier in the year that we are no longer interested in continuing the franchise; we’d be venturing out on our own under a new name and new arrangements,” he shared.

“When we started, we had a small amount of students. We’ve really grown and we thought instead of now continuing to operate under that name, we think we are in a position now where we can stand on our own,” he added.

The school, which caters for children in playgroup to primary, will be operating independently from September with new uniforms and signage. “We have already started registration. Even our present parents are enthusiastic about the new arrangements. We’ve had the blessings of the ministry and we moving full ahead to start from September. Our current batch of teachers and a few more will remain the same for the most part,” Nurse disclosed.

Owner of the main school Judy Sugrim told Stabroek News yesterday that the school’s plans for the prefab building are on stream to be completed within the timeframe announced. The building is expected to arrive in the country on July 12.

According to Sugrim, who preferred not to comment on the franchise arrangement, the new buildings, both at Subryan-ville and Farm, East Bank Demerara, will be operational by the September term.

In a notice in the last Sunday Chronicle, the management of Mae’s Schools had announced changes to its operations, effective September 2025, which include the cessation of the existing affiliation and the opening of the new branch at Farm.

The school was completely gutted by fire just after 7:55 am last March 5, displacing approximately 1,100 students. The timing of the incident was particularly alarming, as children were arriving for school. Parents, teachers, and students watched helplessly as flames engulfed the structure, reducing it to ashes.

Divisional Fire Officer Andrew Holder, who was on the scene that morning, said that weather conditions and the age of the wooden structure contributed to the fire’s rapid spread. Firefighters initially attempted an aggressive response but had to shift to a defensive strategy due to the intensity of the blaze. Voshaun Manbodh, a fireman, died days after from injuries sustained when a part of the building collapsed.