Man gets 27 years for killing of fellow bus driver

Jamal Bacchus, 57, was yesterday sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 20 years. One year spent on remand will be deducted from his sentence. The sentencing was handed down by Justice Nareshwar Harnanan at the High Court in Demerara.

Bacchus was represented by attorney Nigel Hughes, who told the court that the deceased, Dhanshana Ram, was the aggressor in the incident. Hughes argued that his client, a minibus operator for over 15 years, was provoked when Ram threw a hot cup of coffee at him, hitting him and triggering a defensive response.

Initially charged with the 2015 murder of fellow bus driver Dhanshana Ram, Bacchus later faced a manslaughter charge to which he pleaded not guilty.