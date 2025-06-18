Plaisance man charged with assaulting police officers, disorderly behaviour

Thirty-seven-year-old Keenan Letlow of Plaisance appeared yesterday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to face charges connected with several offences related to assault and disorderly behaviour.

Letlow pled not guilty to the charges.

The first charge alleged that on Friday, June 13, at the Stabroek Market police outpost, Letlow assaulted Constable Ifill, a peace officer acting in the execution of his duties.

The second charge alleged that Letlow on Friday, June 13, at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, Letlow resisted Police Constable Burnett while in the execution of her duties.