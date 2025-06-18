Senior citizens haven launched at Cane Grove

The village of Cane Grove on the East Coast of Demerara now boasts a new haven for senior citizens with the launch of another Golden Generations Hub, according to a release from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, officially launched the Golden Generations Hub at the village’s Craft Centre.

Operated by the Ministry’s Difficult Circumstances Unit and the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit, the hub is expected to provide a secure and supportive environment where elders can share invaluable experiences.