Laptops for all Trinidad Form One students regardless of wealth—Minister

(Trinidad Guardian) Despite the country’s financial constraints, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath has confirmed that 18,000 laptops will be distributed to all Form One students, regardless of their parents’ income level.

This announcement came as the Standing Finance Committee approved a $455.1 million increase to the Ministry of Education’s budget on Monday.

Former finance minister Colm Imbert asked whether laptops would be distributed to students “both rich and poor, regardless of wealth”. In response, Dowlath and his government colleagues replied emphatically, “All students,” while thumping their desks in support.

“I do not have the data… Yes… and the Honourable Prime Minister indicated if a student and parents do not want the laptop, well …” Dowlath added.

Diego Martin West MP Hans des Vignes questioned whether a means test should be introduced, pointing to the $76 million allocated for laptops and tablets and the Government’s tight fiscal space.

“Given that the Minister of Finance stated that there are so many constraints, wouldn’t it be more fiscally responsible to do a means test for this particular item?” des Vignes asked.

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo told des Vignes that while he may not fully grasp the concept of equality when it comes to children, priority must be given to equality.

Des Vignes countered, “Perhaps the minister does not understand equality and equity and how those two things can be different.”

Malabar/Mausica MP Dominic Romain then asked whether internet connectivity devices would be provided for students who lack home access.

Dowlath said the devices meet all software and hardware requirements for Form One students. He added that the ministry is still costing the necessary connectivity components and will provide full details, including delivery dates, once finalised.

On the matter of infrastructure, Dowlath said the $83 million allocated for school repairs falls short of what is needed. Of the 823 schools assessed, only 279 are included in upcoming works—meaning 544 have been left off the list.

He clarified that this allocation does not cover projects already completed or underway, for which payments are still owed. Repairs are scheduled to begin in the first week of the July-August school holidays unless emergency works are required earlier.

Tancoo added that every school requires some level of repair, blaming the former administration. “Some schools are in more desperate need than others, and the minister has had to prioritise based on the state of disrepair left by your government,” he said.

The debate grew more heated when former education minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly questioned an additional $26 million allocated to janitorial services, asking why it did not cover the ministry’s arrears to seven contractors.

The Government bench responded with laughter. Tancoo, however, said her question was “ironic, sad, and unfortunate”.

He stated, “Both Mr Imbert and Mr Manning admitted they left the country in a difficult financial state. As Finance Minister, I would be anxious to provide every cent needed, but because of the constraints left by your government, ma’am, the People’s National Movement, we’ve had to reduce even mandatory expenditure. Your government bankrupted the economy, and that is why we are in the state we are in.”

In reply, Manning claimed the current administration “bankrupted itself” by cancelling the Revenue Authority.

Dowlath said an additional $296.1 million in recurrent expenditure would be used to stabilise staffing via salary payments and retroactive adjustments for educators. It will also fund support programmes for 20,000 vulnerable students, settle longstanding arrears to university staff, and meet contractual obligations for essential services such as janitorial work.

He said $37 million will cover the salaries of 6,565 secondary school officers, while the remaining payments will be processed in the next fiscal year. A further $33 million was allocated for contract workers, including ECCE teachers and assistants, and $20 million was set aside for school supplies and book grants.

These grants will assist 20,000 of the 28,844 eligible applicants, including parents receiving public assistance, the unemployed, the disabled, and low-income households.