Pooran’s retirement

Last week Monday, 9 June, West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran shocked the sporting world by announcing his retirement from international cricket at the ripe old age of 29. In keeping with the norms of the Millennial Generation (Generation Y), Pooran shared his “very difficult” decision on social media, a few days after opting out from selection for the two T20 series in the UK versus England and Ireland, following his stint with the Lucknow Super Giants in the recently concluded 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

“After much thought and reflection, I’ve decided to announce my retirement from international cricket. This game we love has given and will continue to give so much – joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies. Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field… it’s hard to put into words what that truly means to me. To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart,” read the post on Pooran’s social media handle. He graciously thanked his family, friends, and teammates for their belief and support in both the tough moments and good times, whilst wishing the West Indies “nothing but success and strength for the road ahead.”

Cricket West Indies (CWI) – most likely just as disappointed as the fans – acknowledged Pooran’s outstanding contributions to the game. “We salute his achievements and thank him for the moments he has given fans across the region and beyond,” the release said in part. West Indies Coach Daren Sammy stated that he had a gut feeling that Pooran was close to calling it a day after questioning him about his availability after the UK Tour and speaking with his agent. The coach noted that Pooran’s decision to walk away from the international arena comes just eight months before the next T20 World Cup, and now the team will have to prepare without him.

Pooran departs as one of the world’s leading batsmen in the shortened format of the game, despite having never played a Test match. He is the most capped West Indian in the T20 format, having appeared in 106 games, and is its leading scorer with 2, 275 runs. He appeared in 61 ODIs, (the last of which was in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers), and scored 1983 runs at an average of 39.66 with three centuries. Last year, he re-wrote the T20 records book for a calendar year. He smashed 170 sixes, whilst obliterating Chris Gayle’s record of 135 (2012), set the new standard for the most runs with 2,331, (at an average of 40.89 and a strike rate of 157.39), while compiling the most fifities,16. The dashing lefthander extended his electrifying form into this year’s IPL season, scoring 524 runs, including five half-centuries in the 14 match schedule, prompting the BBC’s Matthew Henry to speculate that Pooran had perfected the art of batting in this format. Henry observed that Pooran, an accomplished player of both spin and pace, had achieved the rare feat of a decent average, 43.67 and an incredible strike rate of 196.25 – the highest of the top twenty batsmen, of which Pooran ranked 14th – whilst whacking 45 sixes. Henry duly noted that since his shift from the middle order to the number three slot, Pooran was succeeding in every phase of the game – the powerplay, middle overs and the death. Utilising Analysts CricViz ‘batting impact’ model to measure a batsman’s performance Pooran is the only player in the world to have an average impact above four in all three phases since 2023.

Speculation about Pooran’s sudden departure ran rife on social media platforms as conspiracy theories were floated as to the real reason. It came as a complete surprise, because last November, on the occasion of his 100th T20I appearance, he stated that he felt he could play another 100 matches. Could Pooran be suffering from burnout? The grind of the modern day one day professional cricketer must take a tremendous toll on both the mental and physical attributes of the human body. The constant flying to various leagues around the world, adjusting to new time zones, the seemingly incessant daily local travel, the pressure to perform day in, day out (and night out) along with the increasing media demands which the T20 game has generated must be exhausting. One should not forget the lingering trauma of the severe 2015 car accident, which resulted in a fractured tibia, a fractured ankle and a torn patella tendon, and threatened Pooran’s career before it had actually begun. Perhaps, with this in mind, he simply wishes to spend as much priceless time as possible as with his young family.

Whilst he will be admired in some quarters for such a decision, others will cast it aside as an excuse and classify him as just another cricket mercenary, citing his continued exploits around the world – he will captain MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) this season, play in The Hundred in England, and continue to appear in the CPL, the ILT20 in the UAE, and the IPL. The contracts from franchise leagues far exceed the central contracts of CWI, and one cannot be disappointed with Pooran for opting to secure his future.

Of course, there is the West Indies situation to contemplate. Is Pooran simply worn down by the apparent never ending losing scenario in the Caribbean? During his tenure as white-ball captain in both formats, Pooran won only eight of thirty matches. Coach Sammy hinted that he expects more players to follow Pooran’s lead. Prior to last Tuesday’s T20 versus England, the coach spoke to the team about the necessary pride and commitment it takes to don the Maroon, “It is up to us, each individual, to understand what the brand and the crest means, and come out and play a brand that those people [West Indians living in England] come and travel three hours to watch you play because of what the crest means to them. It is up to each player to go out and put in that type of passion out there.” Maybe losing on a continuous basis depletes this pride and desire.

Nicholas Pooran, with his classical-looking slightly-open stance, tapping the ground with the bat before smashing yet another maximum with his electrifying bat speed, along with his mastery of spin, and ability to rapidly shift the momentum of a contest will be sorely missed. We thank you for the flair and resilience you delivered in those unforgettable moments in the Maroon.