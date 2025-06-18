17th Guyana Cup launched with over $50M in Prizes, promises to be biggest edition yet

– star-studded concert and expanded entertainment package unveiled

The 17th edition of Guyana’s premier horse racing spectacle, the Guyana Cup, was officially launched yesterday at Banks DIH Headquarters, Thirst Park, setting the stage for a grand celebration of sport and entertainment on August 17th at the Rising Sun Turf Club in West Berbice.

Organised by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC), the event promises not only world-class racing but also a thrilling day of festivities, headlined by an after-party concert featuring regional music heavyweights Machel Montano, Popcaan, and Ravi B, each performing with their full bands.

Speaking at the launch, Operations Director Andre Rochford underscored the magnitude of the upcoming event. “This year will be an exciting display of horse racing and entertainment. It was a challenge to acquire the services of the entertainers, but we managed to deliver a premium lineup. The Rising Sun Turf will be transformed with elevated viewing areas, a corporate enclosure, VIP and VVIP sections, and a special Kids Zone to ensure a family-friendly environment,” Rochford said.