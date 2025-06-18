Guatemala edges Jamaica in Gold Cup opener

(Field Level Media)- Oscar Santis netted a first-half goal and Guatemala squeezed past Jamaica 1-0 on Monday in the Group C opener for both squads in the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Carson, Calif.

The decider came in the 32nd minute.

A back-to-the-goal Darwin Lom collected a deflection after a long feed, then backheeled the back toward the goal as Santis found space from 15 feet away and buried the chance past diving goalie Andre Blake. Jamaica controlled possession (54.3 percent) and outshot Guatemala 15-11, but just two of the Reggae Boyz’ shots were on target. Blake finished with three saves.

Guatemala goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen was credited with two saves.

Panama also won its first Group C match on Monday, downing Guadeloupe 5-2. The two group co-leaders will square off on Friday in Austin, Texas. Jamaica will face Guadeloupe on Friday.