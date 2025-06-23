NGSA results to be announced on Wednesday

The results of the National Grade Six Assessment are to be announced on Wednesday, June 25th at 11 am, the Ministry of Education said today.
Trending
NA man to be charged following death of girlfriend in accident
Natasha Singh-Lewis resigns from PNCR
Hole opens up on Heroes Highway
Fantasy Game Lounge robbed by guard of $13.1m – police
Non Pariel woman died from shock and haemorrhage – autopsy
Azruddin Mohamed says people ready for a gov’t that serves
Delaware firm seeks to pilot NovoCrete technology in Guyana
Berbice Senior Counsel Murseline Bacchus passes away at 83