13-year-old Plaisance girl missing

A 13-year-old student of Plaisance Secondary has been missing for five days and her family is desperately seeing assistance to find her.

Missing is Cadacia James of Lot 1 Graham Street Plaisance.

Cadacia’s father, Carl James told Stabroek News that she was last seen on Wednesday evening. According to Carl, he was playing music on the back veranda while Cadacia and her siblings were inside their bedroom. When he came in to check on the children, Cadacia was nowhere to be found, and the front door was discovered unlocked. An immediate alarm was raised, prompting a thorough search throughout the village, but Cadacia was not found. CCTV footage was obtained and viewed. Cadacia was seen walking and carrying a black plastic bag.