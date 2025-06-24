Brava and Hubbcat partner to deliver smarter connectivity

Brava, an ICT business solutions provider, has announced a “strategic” partnership with Hubbcat, a global provider of push-to-talk, body-worn camera and broadband connectivity solutions designed for real-time performance, safety, and scalability.

According to a press release, this alliance represents a significant leap forward in delivering advanced, reliable, and secure communication technology to businesses, emergency responders and critical industries across Guyana, the United States Virgin Islands, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands.

“By integrating Brava’s robust ICT infrastructure and market reach with Hubbcat’s cutting-edge mission critical solutions, the partnership will empower industries such as security, hospitality, transportation, oil and gas, logistics, mining, energy, construction, and public safety with seamless communications – no matter how remote the location,” the release said.