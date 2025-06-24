Delegation from India’s National Forensic Sciences University here

The Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday hosted a delegation from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, India which is here on an official visit up to June 27.

A release from the ministry said that this visit builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 17, 2025, between the Government of Guyana and the Government of India and follows the Guyanese delegation’s participation in the All-India Forensic Science Summit in New Delhi on April 14–15, 2025.

The NFSU delegation comprised Prof. (Dr.) Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, and Prof. (Dr.) Satish Kumar. They were accompanied by Manoj Kumar of the High Commission of India in Guyana.