Delegation from India’s National Forensic Sciences University here

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn is second from right. (Ministry of Home Affairs photo)
The Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday hosted a delegation from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, India  which is here on an official visit up to June 27.

A release from the ministry said that this visit builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 17, 2025, between the Government of Guyana and the Government of India and follows the Guyanese delegation’s participation in the All-India Forensic Science Summit in New Delhi on April 14–15, 2025.

The NFSU delegation comprised  Prof. (Dr.) Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, and Prof. (Dr.) Satish Kumar. They were accompanied by  Manoj Kumar of the High Commission of India in Guyana.

