‘Dictatorial phase’ by PPP/C parallels that of Burnham’s Presidency, says GHRA 

-cites interference in police force, libel and blasphemy charges

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has sought to draw parallels between the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government and the Burnham Presidency in what it called a ‘dictatorial phase’.

The ‘dictatorial phase’ of the Burnham Presidency, the GHRA defined in a press release yesterday, subordinated the State to the whims and wishes of the ruling party symbolized by the flying of the PNC party flag over the Court of Appeal. Similarly, the GHRA said that the levels of control over the administration of justice being pursued by the current Government is symbolized in the refusal to confirm the appointments of the Chief Justice and the Chancellor, as against the flag, and the interference at all levels of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).