Hole opens up on Heroes Highway

A section of the Heroes Highway in the vicinity of the Eccles Roundabout caved in yesterday leaving a huge hole in the road and requiring emergency repairs.

Yesterday’s development adds to concerns over the quality of the work done on the highway. When Stabroek News visited the site construction workers were present.

One worker told Stabroek News that they were informed of the damage and had already begun repairs. He added that the steel foundation was replaced and the previous surface will be covered with stronger concrete. About 10 feet of the road was damaged which forced drivers to use one lane at this specific section. The construction worker said that repairs were to be completed before the end of the day.

A member of the public who travelled along the Highway stated that the road caved in previously, presumably caused by heavy vehicles. He added that it was a surprise to see repairs being done on a section that had undergone repairs only recently.

Citizens have raised concerns over the quality of work done in constructing the highway and expressed displeasure with the constant repairs with some highlighting that this specific section of the road regularly needs repairs.

The Heroes Highway was commissioned on the 10th of December 2023 and was named in honour of the five members of Guyana Defence Force who died in the December 6 2023 helicopter crash. In 2021, the Ministry of Housing and Water awarded contracts to the tune of $13.3 billion in 12 lots for the construction of the alternative four-lane highway between Eccles and Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara, with the aim to ease chronic, daily traffic congestion on the stretch.