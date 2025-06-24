Sophia man charged with three counts of armed robbery

A Sophia man was yesterday charged with three counts of armed robbery and placed on bail, the police said in a release.

The accused, 33 years old Rafael Hintzel, appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court. Hintzel pled not guilty to the charges.

The charges alleged that Hintzel on the 4th of November 2024 at Anns Grove main access road, East Coast Demerara robbed Dexroy Singh, a barber, and two construction workers: Kishon Pompey and Lawrence Pellew.

Hintzel was placed on $350,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to the 6th of August 2025.