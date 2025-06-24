Three in custody over shooting near Edghill’s house

Following the shooting incident on Saturday at Sugar Cane Road in South Ruimveldt, three persons are now in police custody and a fourth suspect is being pursued.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident which occurred at about 8.10 pm and involved an unidentified male who was in a black Mercedes Benz vehicle.

While the police did not mention Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, he lives on that street. This newspaper had reported on Sunday that shots were fired at his home and he had indicated that a vehicle drove through the street shooting and that more than 15 spent shells were found. He had said at the time that a female, who was not connected with his family, had been seen entering the vehicle and then leaving before it drove through the street shooting.