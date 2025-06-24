Women’s maritime association hosts inaugural gala and awards ceremony

The Women in Maritime Association Caribbean (WiMAC) Guyana Chapter hosted its inaugural Gala and Awards Ceremony under the theme “An Ocean of Opportunities for Women: Anchoring Excellence,” at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Georgetown on Friday June 20.

According to a WiMAC press release, the event was held to bring together the leading voices in maritime to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women across the sector.

WiMAC–Guyana advocates for and actively works to create equal opportunities for women in the maritime sector by fostering an environment that supports capacity building, training, and increased visibility, the release stated. The award ceremony reaffirmed its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where women are empowered to lead, innovate and thrive in the maritime sector.

The release stated that the gala was held in honour of the trailblazing women working both locally and internationally in the maritime industry, to recognise their ‘unwavering’ commitment to excellence and continuous development. As such, it added, the evening was marked by a spirit of “celebration, inspiration and advocacy,” reflecting WiMAC–Guyana’s mission to champion gender equity and professional growth within the maritime sphere.