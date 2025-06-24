Arbitrary renaming of streets and parks built and maintained by the state are rather concerning

Dear Editor

The issue of changing names of streets has been discussed and even debated publicly on a number of occasions, I read in today’s newspapers that the Mayor and City Council have decided that East Street is to be renamed John Smith Street. If this information is accurate can I ask through your esteemed newspapers why the compelling need to rename this street and also why choose the name John Smith? It cannot only be as a result of the Assemblies of God Church being located at Corner of East Street. Also does the M&CC have the legal authority to do this solely or they also need the approval of the Local Government Ministry.?

Secondly I learnt of a park being opened at Leonora ,West Coast Demerara by the First Lady, is it possible for you to enquire about the following and obtain answers on behalf of the interested taxpayers: 1 – Is the land owned by the government or the NDC or is it private? 2 – Was Government funds used to establish this park?

Regarding the name of the park it seems a very Islamic name Zia, if the answer to the first two questions indicate that the land belongs to the Government /State and funds were utilized by the state this name should be of concern. I did note that the Chinese Government apparently gave funding but was it wholly funded by them? The idea of a children’s park is great and is to be commended but for my concerns above. I hope your answers and findings will allay my concerns.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address

Withheld)