Drawing the line between protected speech and hate speech

Dear Editor,

I have just read a most erudite letter by Ferlin Pedro titled, “When rights and societal mores become co-dependent, secularism and democracy risk being undermined.” Mr. Pedro and I agree on much. However, we diverge at the point where Guyana must draw the line between protected speech and hate speech. Mr. Pedro arguments are theoretical and have no groundings in the historical context of the Guyanese Hindu experience. Let us analyze his letter.

He concedes that “that fundamental rights are not absolute and often depend on societal “mores.”” And admits, “that it is true that no right is exercised in a void, but we must be especially careful when examining the rights afforded under the freedom of expression clauses of the Constitution. Article 146(1), establishes freedom of expression in strong terms using the phrase “without interference.” And he posits, “Article 145(1) similarly protects freedom of conscience “without being hindered.” The constraints which are applied to freedom of expression, as outlined in Article 146(2), are generally tied to preventing tangible harms such as threats to public safety, public order, or the protection of the reputation and rights of people.” For him, the threat to public safety is where he would draw the line between protected and hate speech. I do not subscribe to the “public safety threat” as the trigger for defining the boundaries between protected free speech and hate speech.

We must thank Mother Laxmi that the Guyanese Hindu community does not have a predilection to inflict mayhem on the society every time it feels aggrieved. Should we wait for the Guyanese Hindu community to unleash violence and mayhem on the society before we recognize the merits in their claims? No!

The Guyanese Hindu community have been subjected to mocking sexualized lyrics. I will give three examples: First, our folk song-Sitaira Gyal of Wakenaam-has sexualized the Hindu woman, she was encountered on Bamboo Dam (clearly a phallic reference), she wines (rhythmic gyratory movements of the pelvic region) like a Buxton goat and for her entertainment/gratification “mo man deh.” Second, the radio stations assault the Hindu sensibilities with songs such as “Sexy Marajin” and “Nanee Wine.” As offensive as these songs are, the Hindu community did not go on a rampage. They suffered the indignity of these songs and quite responsibly recognized that that the offensive lyrics is protected speech.

The slippery slope that began with Sitaira had reached the Hindu Goddess-Mother Laxmi. ‘Baby Skello’s’ song goes into uncharted territory; the lyrics are offensive and is capable of exciting hostility or ill-will against Hindus. Furthermore, it violates Article 38F which provides, “No person’s religion or religious beliefs shall be vilified.” At this point, Guyanese Hindus are well within their right to be offended and to determine that this “eye pass must stop.” Or in legalese: ‘Baby Skello’s’ lyrics masquerading as art is hate speech. ‘Baby Skello’s’ lyrics is punishable hate speech. I join the Guyanese Hindu community to condemn this attack on their Goddess.

Sincerely,

Roger Ally

Fort Lauderdale