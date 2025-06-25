Azruddin Mohamed says people ready for a gov’t that serves

In an address delivered on Monday, Azruddin Mohamed, Presidential Candidate for the newly formed WIN (We Invest in Nationhood) party, officially introduced his political movement, promising a new era of leadership focused on unity, progress, and a better life for all Guyanese. Mohamed, in a video posted on the party’s Facebook page, emphasized his extensive travels across Guyana, stating, “In every village, in every region, I have felt a powerful and undeniable truth. The people of Guyana are ready for a new chapter. You are ready for a leadership that listens and for a government that serves.”

The candidate introduced WIN not merely as a political party, but as “a principle, a purpose, a future shaped by the people for a better Guyana.” He articulated the meaning behind the party’s name, explaining “We” signifies collective action and national unity. “For too long, the old politics has sought to divide us along lines of race and social standing,” Mohamed stated. “We believe our diversity is our greatest strength and we will build a Guyana where every single citizen feels they belong… no matter our race, our religion, or where we come from.” “Invest” highlights a commitment to directing Guyana’s vast wealth towards its people, communities, infrastructure, and the future of its children. “We will finally put the vast wealth of our country into what truly matters,” he affirmed. “Nationhood” is the ultimate goal, aiming to build a “strong, proud, and unified Guyana where we are no longer defined by the divisions of the past, but by our sheer purpose and our collective success.”

Mohamed also unveiled the party’s symbol, which he described as representing everything the future government will embody for the people. It stands for speed and action, indicating a decisive approach to solving long-standing problems. The symbol also signifies focus, with a “laser focus” on the nation’s progress, free from the distractions of divisive old politics. Furthermore, it represents efficiency and power, assuring that national resources will be wisely utilized to deliver tangible results for families across Guyana. This symbol, he stressed, embodies a leadership that is agile, powerful, and relentlessly committed to achieving one goal: a better life for all Guyanese citizens.

The Presidential candidate outlined WIN’s core pillars for building a thriving Guyana, including a self-sufficient economy that prioritizes investment in farmers, fisherfolk, entrepreneurs, and youth, ensuring Guyanese wealth remains in Guyana. He also spoke of education for the future, promising free technical and vocational training and scholarships in critical sectors like technology, healthcare, and energy, asserting that “Our children deserve tools, not just talk.” Universal dignity in healthcare was another key pillar, advocating for healthcare as a fundamental right where no mother fears childbirth and no elder is left behind. He also committed to environmental strength and local jobs, pledging to protect Guyana’s forests and waters while fostering green industries with Guyanese hands. Finally, he emphasized national unity above party, vowing to lead a government that actively listens and collaborates with its citizens, rather than ruling above them.

Addressing different segments of the population, Mohamed specifically called on young people, assuring them, “Your voice will not be used, it will be heard.” To the Guyanese diaspora, he extended an invitation, stating, “This is your home and your investing in Guyana will not be in vain. We are building bridges, not borders.” Mohamed declared, “For too long, we have been told to wait… But no more. The time to win is now.” He reiterated WIN’s mission: “building a Guyana where there is a path that leads to a comfortable life… where our children see a future filled with boundless opportunities, right here at home.” “WIN is more than just a political party,” Mohamed stated in closing, “It is a vehicle for the aspirations of every Guyanese who dreams of a safer, more prosperous, and a more united nation.” He ended with a call to action: “Let us rise together, let us build together, let us win together. Thank you and may God bless Guyana.”