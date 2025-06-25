Berbice Senior Counsel Murseline Bacchus passes away at 83

Senior Counsel Murseline Bacchus, fondly referred to as ‘Muchu’, died yesterday morning at the Intensive Care Unit of the New Amsterdam Hospital, after a brief illness. He was 83.

His passing was announced by attorney-at-law Mirza Sahadat, on a social media page

The death of Berbice’s last Senior Counsel, has left a void amongst the Berbice law practitioners. At the time of his demise, he was in his 50th year as an attorney-at-law.

In a brief tribute, former magistrate, Chandra Sohan, recalled working at Bacchus’s chambers as a law student in 1996, before returning as a junior attorney, the following year. “Mr Bacchus was generous to civic groups and individuals. He was willing to share his knowledge, had a brilliant legal mind which allowed him to be recognised for his work.”

Bacchus had the distinction of being a member of the first batch of West Indian trained lawyers. The former lawyer clerk, graduated with honours with a Bachelor of Laws degree offered by the University of the West Indies in 1970. He proceeded to the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago where he successfully completed his studies in legal education and returned to practice law in his hometown.

Over the years, Bacchus was described as an all-rounder attorney engaging in criminal, civil, and land matters. However, he distinguished himself as a criminal attorney in the judicial and magistrates’ courts. The attorney was noted to be very thorough in his research, resulting in many of his cases being featured in the West Indian Law Reports.

In recognition of his dedication, suitability, and qualifications, Bacchus was inducted into the Inner Bar during a special sitting of the Full Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature, in New Amsterdam, Berbice on December 22, 2020.

In the Commonwealth, the elevation to Senior Counsel or ‘Silk’ is conferred upon distinguished lawyers for exemplary contributions in the field of law. Upon conferment, the honoree is admitted as a member of the ‘Inner Bar’ of Court. Since its members wear silk gowns of a specific design, the Counsel are usually referred to as ‘Silk.’

In a statement, the Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana Bacchus was the pre-eminent lawyer for many years in the ancient county of Berbice.

“He was among the earliest Caribbean-trained law graduates of the University of the West Indies (UWI) and the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS), and was a classmate and lifelong friend of the former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Chief Justice, Ian Chang SC.

“Between them, they proved that a Caribbean legal education was, at least, the equivalent of English training, and they set the bar for the generation of Caribbean-trained lawyers who followed them”, the Bar Association said.

The Bar Council expressed condolences to the family and friends of Bacchus. He leaves to mourn his wife and four children, among whom is his daughter Patricia Bacchus, Attorney-at-Law, and CEO and Chairperson of Caribbean Containers Inc.