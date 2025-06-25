Boat builder dies in collision on Pomeroon River

The Regional Police Division #2 is investigating the death of a boat builder in a boating accident on the Pomeroon River.

Twenty-year-old Damion Fredericks, also called ‘Smurf’, died in a boat accident at Jacklow, Lower Pomeroon River, on Monday night.

Fredericks was reportedly involved in a collision with another vessel allegedly operated by 24-year-old Joseph Melville, also a boat builder from Jacklow, Upper Pomeroon.

Investigations revealed that Fredericks, Melville, Shane Narine, and another man, had been imbibing earlier that evening at bars in Charity before departing in separate boats. Melville reported that after retrieving his boat from a relative, he was travelling across the river when his vessel was struck, causing it to capsize.